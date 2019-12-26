To the editor:
I recently came across a letter published on Dec. 6 from Kevin Schleppenbach that stated that all School Board members with any teacher union ties whatsoever should not be involved with contract negotiations after a recent levy passage in District 196. I am responding because I believe the author is both right and wrong.
Where he is wrong is that School Board members who are union members and former teachers offer insights into what teachers, students and education staff go through on a regular basis and can help design a budget that can be beneficial to everyone.
Where he is right is that School Board members who are involved with the local teachers union should not be involved. This is a conflict of interest because the School Board member would be essentially deciding his or her own pay and budget and would be too close to be a mouthpiece to the participants. This recently happened in St. Paul when the St. Paul teachers union endorsed and pushed for one of its own members to be elected to the School Board, which she was this year.
Although it is hard to make out, I think Schleppenbach is trying to take an anti-teachers union approach. I want to point out that I have seen teachers unions stand up for teachers, students, and even taxpayers when superintendents and school administrators were out of bounds on where money was being spent, school policies, and pushing for what amounted to a political agenda rather than working on actual policies. Therefore, I think Schleppenbach should give unions a little break here.
William Cory Labovitch
South St. Paul
