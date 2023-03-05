On Monday, Feb. 13, Lakeville South High School hosted a school-wide inclusion assembly organized by physical education teacher Lisa Smith and students taking unified physical education.
The main theme of the assembly was, “Words Matter: Ending the Use of the ‘R’ Word.”
The assembly included guests from Special Olympics Minnesota. Students heard from Zak Armstrong, College and Transition Programs manager, and Nell Coonen-Korte, program assistant and Special Olympics athlete.
Nell talked about how much of a positive impact the Special Olympics has had on her life – how the organization has made her feel included and valued. She shared her experiences growing up with an intellectual disability. Nell expressed the negative impact the “R” word and other hurtful words have had on her, urging students to end the use of the “R” word. Her hope is that students will learn to treat each other with respect and kindness, no matter their intellectual or physical capabilities.
Students who participated in last semester’s unified physical education course also spoke at the assembly. They shared similar messages as Nell, asking students to treat each other with kindness and do simple things to show inclusion through simple acts like giving each other high-fives in the hallways.
Later in the week, students were invited to sign their name on a “Words Matter” banner. By signing their names, they were pledging to end the use of the “R” word and other harmful language.
Lakeville South’s unified physical education course gives students with and without intellectual disabilities the opportunity to participate in physical education activities together. Students support one another with increasing physical fitness and improving daily health habits. Through ongoing leadership opportunities, students in this class are empowered to help create a more inclusive and accepting school environment for all students.
