The Underwater Bubble Show will be April 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ames Center in Burnsville.
Inspired by childhood standards like “Alice in Wonderland,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Peter Pan,” the Underwater Bubble Show is a modern fairy tale with one major twist.
“Each classic tale represents a journey of a kid who grows up and learns something,” explains co-creator and director Enrico Pezzoli. “We wanted a story about an adult character who discovers that he can still go back and enjoy life. We don’t always need to grow up. Sometimes we need to step backwards for a bit and restart.”
The show follows Mr. B, a creature of modern habits who “always feels pressed by a thousand things to do in a world that seems to be moving too fast.” The office worker discovers a little aquarium that appears like magic inside his briefcase and gradually becomes enchanted by the wondrous underwater world of Bubblelandia, which is full of seahorses, dragon fish, starfish, mermaids and other creatures.
“Mr. B represents each of us,” Pezzoli said. “His transformation is a journey which each of us could take ‘only if’... everyone dreams about the possibilities of taking a break to sit, relax and simply daydream.”
Purchase $30 tickets at ames-center.com or at the box office Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. or Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The Ames Center is at 12600 Nicollet Ave.
