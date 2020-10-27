Voters should continue to cast ballots in the race
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch rejected 2nd District candidate Tyler Kistner’s appeal of a lower court ruling that said his race against U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, will be decided during the Nov. 3 election.
Gorsuch, rejected the appeal by Kistner, a Prior Lake Republican, without comment and without sending it to the full court for consideration, according to a CNN story.
“Three different courts and five federal judges, including Justice Neil Gorsuch, have now confirmed what we have known all along: that the voters of Minnesota’s Second Congressional District deserve to have their voices heard as part of the November general election,” Craig said in a statement. “Tyler Kistner has made his case – three times – and it has been rejected three times.
“The real win today is for the voters of Minnesota’s Second Congressional District – who will have their voices heard as part of the November general election and have continuous representation in Congress.”
After Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Adam Weeks died on Sept. 21, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said a state law that says a major party candidate who dies within 79 days of Election Day would lead to a special election.
Craig said a federal law that says U.S. House members are elected in November superceded the state law. She has advocated for that saying that 2nd District residents need to have continuous representation in the House.
Kistner indicated that the issue isn’t over yet.
“We appreciate the Supreme Court’s timely response to our request,” he said in a Tuesday statement. “It’s unfortunate that Angie Craig is continuing to silence and disenfranchise thousands of her own constituents. As we have said before, we continue to urge Minnesotans to vote in the November 3rd election, and we look forward to debating the merits of this law i the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in November.”
