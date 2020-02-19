U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and members of her staff, District Director Nick Coe and Senior Community Liaison Morris Allen, presented the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776 with an American flag that had been flown over the nation’s Capitol on Feb. 3.
Lisa Leitner, Apple Valley American Legion general manager, said these flags are given to members of Congress to present to businesses in their Congressional districts as they choose. Craig wanted the Legion to have this flag to display for all members to show appreciation to all the veterans who have served their country.
