U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake, is co-sponsoring the Ensuring Oversight Access at the Postal Service Act, which aims to enable additional congressional oversight of the United States Postal Service (USPS) by clarifying that members of Congress may not be denied access to postal facilities for the official purpose of overseeing postal operations.
This summer, after hearing concerning reports from her constituents about the conditions found at the New Prague Post Office, Craig requested a visit to the facility. USPS barred Craig from visiting the Post Office to see those concerns first-hand, she said in a press release. The Ensuring Oversight Access to the Postal Service Act would clarify that the Postal Service may not prevent or otherwise inhibit any member of Congress from accessing or visiting any facility for official purposes.
“Over the past year, my constituents have faced an unacceptable level of difficulties as they simply try to send and receive mail. And to make matters worse, USPS has not engaged nearly enough with local communities to help resolve these issues,” Craig said in the release. “My job is to represent our communities to ensure that USPS and its employees have the resources they need to do their job effectively. I need to understand the challenges first-hand in order to make progress in addressing the issues.”
Craig has long advocated for postal reform in the 2nd District. In August, she hosted a listening session with New Prague elected officials and residents to discuss their concerns surrounding the conditions of the New Prague Post Office. Last month, she filed an inquiry with USPS on behalf of Lakeville elected officials and constituents who had faced inadequate postal service throughout the past year.
Craig encourages constituents to contact her office if they are having any trouble navigating or accessing any federal agency, including their local post offices. For assistance, visit Craig’s website at https://craig.house.gov/casework.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.