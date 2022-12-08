U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake, is co-sponsoring the Ensuring Oversight Access at the Postal Service Act, which aims to enable additional congressional oversight of the United States Postal Service (USPS) by clarifying that members of Congress may not be denied access to postal facilities for the official purpose of overseeing postal operations.

This summer, after hearing concerning reports from her constituents about the conditions found at the New Prague Post Office, Craig requested a visit to the facility. USPS barred Craig from visiting the Post Office to see those concerns first-hand, she said in a press release. The Ensuring Oversight Access to the Postal Service Act would clarify that the Postal Service may not prevent or otherwise inhibit any member of Congress from accessing or visiting any facility for official purposes.

