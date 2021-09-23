The Rosemount High School marching band had a successful return to competition on Sept. 11, taking first in Class 3A at the Eastview Marching Band Festival. The band also received awards for Outstanding Color Guard, Solo and Winds section. It has been nearly two years since the band last competed in the pre-pandemic fall of 2019.
“It feels good to be back doing what we love to do – making music and performing,” said RHS Band director Leon Sieve. “The kids are excited to be working together again.”
The band looks forward to a full competitive season, culminating with its first trip to the Bands of America Grand Nationals Competition in Indianapolis, Indiana, in November. Next up is the band’s home competition on Sept. 25 at 12 noon at Irish Stadium in Rosemount. The band will be hosting 15 bands from the Midwest in competition and will perform in exhibition their 2021 show “Out of the Shadows.” Open to the public, the day will be full of great performances and refreshments.
For more information, go to Rosemountband.com or the Rosemount High School band program Facebook page.
