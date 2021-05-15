There has been an uptick in smoking-related fires in Farmington and the Fire-Rescue Department would like to bring awareness to the growing issue.
Smoking-related fires are one of the leading causes of residential fires for the Farmington Fire-Rescue Department’s responding area.
In the last three years, the department has responded to 10 smoking-related fires since 2018. These 10 fires have brought $780,000 worth of property loss and another $350,000 lost in basic content. The department has responded to two fires resulting from careless smoking in 2021, which resulted in one person receiving injuries.
To keep safe, the department recommends these safety tips for smokers:
• Never leave lit cigarettes or charging electronic cigarettes unattended.
• Use deep sturdy ashtrays with a stable base, such as a table, that is difficult to tip over.
• Do not discard cigarettes in potted plants, landscaping, dried grass, leaves, or other things that can easily ignite.
• Never smoke in bed or while drowsy.
• Smoke outside. Most fire fatalities result from fires that are started in living rooms, family rooms, or bedrooms.
• Never smoke or allow anyone to smoke where medical oxygen is used. Medical oxygen can cause materials to ignite more easily and make fires burn at a faster, hotter rate.
• Do not smoke around flammable liquids such as gasoline or oil-soaked rags.
• Keep cigarettes, lighters, matches, and other smoking materials out of the reach of children.
• Soak cigarette butts and ashes in water before throwing them away. Warm ashes dumped in waste cans can smolder for hours, then ignite into fire.
Working smoke alarms save lives. They should be installed and maintained in every sleeping room, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of a residence, including the basement.
For more information, contact Deputy Fire Chief Matt Price at MPrice@FarmingtonMN.gov.
