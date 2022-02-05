The Lakeville Police Department has hired two new officers recently.
Following are Q & A’s assembled by the city for the new officers.
Mariah Ogden-Kellington
Hometown: Lakeville
College: College of Saint Benedict/Inver Hills Community College
Interesting facts
I graduated from Normandale Community College with my Associate’s Degree before graduating from high school.
I received awards in high school for placing in various trapshooting tournaments around the state.
I studied abroad in Greece and Italy for a semester while attending the College of Saint Benedict.
Background
I graduated from Lakeville North High School in 2016.
I graduated from the College of Saint Benedict with my bachelor’s degree in forensic/personality psychology in 2019.
I worked as a community service officer with Lakeville PD for two years while I completed my degree in law enforcement prior to being hired as a licensed peace officer.
Volunteer work
I volunteer with the Lakeville North Trapshooting Team as a coach during the spring season.
Hobbies
Trapshooting, traveling to National Parks, and going to the gym.
Greatest childhood memory
Going to a Taylor Swift concert and meeting her when I was in middle school.
Why did you choose to apply in Lakeville?
I chose Lakeville PD because I’ve grown up in the community and I wanted to give back the community that provided me many of the opportunities I’ve been blessed with.
What is the best thing about becoming a Lakeville officer?
The best part about being a Lakeville Police officer is working in a supportive community where the police have a positive relationship with those we serve. Also, working with partners that always have a positive attitude and feel like family.
Lauren Buchman
Hometown: Farmington
College: Minnesota State University, Mankato
Interesting facts
I am the second of four children.
I played competitive soccer through high school; I was a goalie.
I have two cats, a Russian blue and a tabby mix.
Background
I graduated from Farmington High School in 2018.
I was hired by Lakeville Police Department as a community service officer in 2019 and worked for LPD in this capacity until being hired as a police officer.
I graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement.
Volunteer work
Organized in a Christmas craft day at Alliance Apartments in Minneapolis
Served at Feed My Starving Children through Hosanna Church
Helped organize the 2020 Cops and Coats drive with Lakeville Police Department
Hobbies
Weightlifting, rollerblading, collecting house plants, and baking bread and desserts.
Greatest childhood memory
Going tubing on Sylvan Lake in Brainerd at Kavanaugh’s Resort with my cousins every summer. My uncle would launch us into the air, we would belly flop into the water, and get right back on the tube!
Why did you choose to apply in Lakeville?
Since I started as a CSO, I was able to experience what it is like to serve this community. The size and potential for growth made Lakeville stand out from other cities. I enjoy the fast pace of the profession and serving a community so close to where I grew up.
What is the best thing about becoming a Lakeville officer?
The community support, the opportunities available for officers in this growing agency, and the feeling of being welcomed into this new career by everyone around me.
