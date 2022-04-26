Two men have been charged in the death of Eagan teen Hunter Verner Carlson, 16, who died Jan. 27, 2021, from a fatal dose of fentanyl.
According to Dakota County Attorney's office, Jamal Ahmed Adan, 29, of Burnsville, and Sadiq Aden Isack, 27, of Bloomington have been charged with third-degree murder, and a third-degree controlled substance crime in connection with providing the fatal dose of fentanyl.
Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said Adan was arrested late Monday, and he made his first appearance in Dakota County District Court on Tuesday.
Isack is still at large.
On Jan. 28, 2021, Eagan Police were called to the home of Hunter Carlson when his mother found him lying face down in his bed unresponsive.
Officers and medics tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate Carlson and he was pronounced dead.
Officers learned Carlson had been experimenting with Percocet. Officers were told about an argument that occurred the prior evening with 16-year-old neighbor Aiden John Pelto.
Pelto told police he and Carlson wanted to do some Percocet. Pelto arranged for the purchase of two Percocet pills with Adan and Isack, whom he had been purchasing Percocet from for a month or two. Pelto brought the two pills to Carlson’s home, and Carlson split one of the pills and each of them snorted half.
Approximately 15 minutes later, Carlson snorted part of the second pill. The autopsy concluded Carlson died as a result of positional asphyxia complicating acute fentanyl toxicity.
Bail for Adan was set at $300,000 without conditions and $250,000 with conditions.
Adan’s next court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the courthouse in Hastings.
A motion was filed to certify Pelto as an adult, but it was denied by the court. The matter was resolved as an Extended Juvenile Jurisdiction.
On Jan. 6, 2022, Pelto pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. Pelto was placed on juvenile probation until age 21. As part of the EJJ sentence, he was also given an adult sentence of 86 months in prison, which is stayed as long as Pelto complies with his juvenile sentence.
“Fentanyl poisoning continues to be a serious and significant problem in the Twin Cities," Keena said in a press release. "My deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Hunter Carlson for their great loss.”
