Two Lakeville area FIRST Lego League Robotics teams, the Martian-Mallows and Brainiacs, earned top scores at the Minnesota State Championship Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 22.
The Martian-Mallows were called back for Core Values and Programming judging at state, and they scored their tournament best with 345 points in Robot Performance, while the Brainiacs scored their tournament best with 340 points in the Robot Performance.
More than 640 teams compete in Minnesota with only 10 percent advancing to state.
The Martian-Mallows’ innovative project was to put, in our local community, electric vehicle charging stations shaded by solar panels and 100 percent powered by green energy placed in specific parks in specific seasons for travelers and visitors.
This second-year team consists of four fifth-graders from Oak Hills Elementary, one fifth-grader from Lakeview Elementary, and one eighth-grader from McGuire Middle School. The Martian-Mallows are coached by Wendy Ebersole and Joe Fanska.
The Martian-Mallows won the Programming Award at regionals and the Innovative Design and Strategy Award at sectionals. At both tournaments they won the Innovative Architecture Award.
The Brainiacs’ innovative project this year was developing an app prototype that would alert pedestrians if it would be safe to cross the street based on the speed and proximity of the vehicles nearby. In addition, the app would alert drivers that pedestrians are crossing. This third-year team is comprised of five sixth-graders and one seventh-grader, all from Century Middle School.
The team won the Programming Award at regionals and received the Judges Award at sectionals.
