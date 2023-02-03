Two staff members who work in Lakeville Area Schools have been named candidates for the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Kari Raymond of Lakeville North High School and Sheri Peterson, an Intermediate School District 917 special education teacher who works with students at Christina Huddleston Elementary, are among the 131 candidates from across the state who were selected as candidates by Education Minnesota, the state’s teachers union.
Raymond is a math teacher at Lakeville North.
Peterson is a teacher in the Program Alternative for Communication Education and Socialization program at Christina Huddleston Elementary.
“We are fortunate to have such excellent, student-centered educators, like Kari and Sheri, in Lakeville Area Schools. We could not be more proud of their work to ensure the success of every student and are elated that they are being recognized,” Assistant Superintendent Emily McDonald said in a press release.
“Kari is a champion for students,” said Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde. “She is extremely passionate about helping her students feel confident in math and find joy in learning. Kari is patient, kind, and thoughtful when it comes to meeting her students where they are at and helping them grow.”
“Sheri is extremely passionate about her students and their success,” Christina Huddleston Principal Jill Kelly said. “She maintains a positive attitude that is infectious. Her leadership and knowledge leads to a collaborative culture that ensures success for all.”
The annual Teacher of the Year program celebrates the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota. Over the next few weeks a panel of leaders in education, business, government, nonprofit and philanthropy will narrow down the list of candidates. The Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be named at a banquet on May 7 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.
