Two staff members who work in Lakeville Area Schools have been named candidates for the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Kari Raymond of Lakeville North High School and Sheri Peterson, an Intermediate School District 917 special education teacher who works with students at Christina Huddleston Elementary, are among the 131 candidates from across the state who were selected as candidates by Education Minnesota, the state’s teachers union.

