To the editor:
I never considered myself a political person. I didn’t grow up in a home where politics were discussed. I didn’t know if my parents were Democrats or Republicans until college. I was raised to see the good in others, work hard, say please and thank you and I’m sorry, and to help people when I can. None of these lessons had anything to do with our political affiliation.
There was a time when people were good because it was the right thing to do. A time when issues of basic human rights didn’t revolve around your political affiliation. I want to live in a world when you can proudly say Black Lives Matter and you can also support the police officers who have dedicated their lives to protect and serve. Politicians used to disagree on policy and procedure, but they respected each other. I remember watching John McCain at a Town Hall meeting held in Lakeville defend Barack Obama’s character. He told the audience he believed he’d be a better president, but assured them Barack was a decent man.
This letter is to show my support for Sen. Matt Little. I believe Zach Duckworth is a good man that has done tremendous work on the School Board. Our community is fortunate to have two great candidates to choose from. If he were running against anyone other than Matt Little he’d have my vote.
Matt Little has proven himself in his role as a mayor and in the Senate. His actions match his promises. His moral compass is in line with mine. He supports our schools and our students and he communicates respectfully and professionally. He may be a politician, but his political affiliation doesn’t steer his decisions. Let’s get back to a time where our beliefs represent who we are and not our political party. We need to elect officials committed to making positive change. To do that we need officials that can handle tough conversations, and patiently listen to the opposition.
Matt Little is that type of person and he has my vote.
Brian Vossen
Lakeville
