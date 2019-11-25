Two Farmington men died Friday, Nov. 22, after their car collided with a semitrailer in Apple Valley.
At 9:03 p.m., several 911 callers reported a vehicle was struck by a semitrailer in the southbound lane of Pilot Knob Road, south of County Road 42. Arriving first responders found a small sedan in the center median and a tractor-trailer further south blocking both lanes of traffic. Both vehicles had “severe” damage, according to the Apple Valley Police Department.
Two men, identified by police as 24-year-old Brandon Pietsch and 23-year-old Leroy Olson, both of Farmington, had been ejected from the sedan and were found deceased. The semitrailer driver, Carl Hamilton, of Lacona, Iowa, was treated and released from a hospital with minor injuries.
The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the sedan was traveling northbound on Pilot Knob Road, lost control and crossed into the southbound lane, police said. Capt. Greg Dahlstrom said investigators aren’t yet sure who was driving the sedan.
Apple Valley police are investigating the crash with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.
