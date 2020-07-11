The 2020 recipients of the Dave Oswald Homes Leadership Scholarships are Charles Huang of Rosemount High School and Hannah Nietfeld of Lakeville North High School.
Huang will be entering Columbia University in New York City focused on political science and statistics.
Nietfeld will be attending the University of Wisconsin in Madison studying finance and Spanish.
Both Huang and Nietfeld were regarded by their peers and school staff as exceptional leaders in their neighborhoods, faith communities and schools.
Each spring since 2013, one young man and one young woman each receive a $1,500 Dave Oswald Homes Leadership Scholarship to help with the costs of their ongoing education after high school at a college, university, vocational/technical school or specific trade school.
To keep the scholarship focused, the award area is served by seven south metro high schools: Apple Valley, Eastview, Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Northfield and Rosemount. Graduating seniors from these schools may apply for the scholarship by submitting a leadership resume detailing their experience as a leader and a leadership essay (500 word maximum) on the topic itself: why it is important to them personally or how it benefits the community or what it takes to be a great leader, etc. Resumes and essays were due later April 15.
A review committee of eight community, education and business leaders – four men and four women - review and rank the applicants. A late-June awards ceremony was held and attended by the recipients, their parents, the review committee and the members of the Dave Oswald Homes Team.
Oswald, a local real estate agent, established the scholarship program with the idea that young leaders aren’t always the best students or top athletes. While there are many academic and athletic scholarships rewarding those skills, Oswald sees the need to affirm and financially support the post-secondary education endeavors of our young, talented and committed leaders.
Oswald has a long history of leadership in school, business, church and community service. He has also enjoyed the opportunities to work with and recognize student leaders. He says when young people choose to be positive role models and leaders, their communities affirm that behavior.
“The result: everybody wins,” he said. “Communities are strengthened, individuals in need are better served and these young leaders are encouraged to continue to be ‘servant leaders.’ ”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.