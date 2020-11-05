Two people died and another was hospitalized after a Nov. 4 shooting at an Apple Valley apartment building.
Apple Valley officers were dispatched at 8:42 p.m. Nov. 4 to the 7600 block of 157th Street West on a weapons call. Multiple callers reported a man in the hallway of an apartment building with a handgun and some of the callers reported hearing gunshots, according to an Apple Valley Police Department news release.
Responding officers found a man in the hallway of the building with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers, paramedics and fire personnel provided emergency care and the man was transported to a hospital. He is expected to survive, police said.
Police checked a nearby apartment and found the body of a second victim, a deceased woman with an apparent gunshot wound.
Officers on the scene received information on a male suspect residing in the apartment building. A warrant was executed at his apartment and police entered. The male suspect was found deceased in the apartment from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
The investigation remains active and police believe there is no further threat to the community, the release said. Apple Valley police were assisted by the Apple Valley Fire Department, South Metro SWAT, Burnsville Police Department, Lakeville Police Department and Allina Ambulance.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
