On June 23, the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council board awarded $586,032 to 63 organizations and projects in the third and final round of its FY 2020 Arts Project Support grant program.
The Arts Project Support projects chosen will provide arts events and programs for Minnesotans of all ages to experience and enjoy arts in a variety of disciplines and at venues.
The MRAC board also awarded $107,382 to 12 organizations and groups in the first year of the Access Improvement grant program. This year’s grants were reviewed by two panels and comments and scores were submitted online due to COVID-19. The Access Improvement grant projects will provide arts organizations in the Twin Cities Metro area with resources and expertise to complete projects improving access to the arts for people with disabilities. The program supports accessibility-specific capital projects and programmatic/management projects with significant potential to encourage the increased and long-term participation of people with disabilities in the arts.
Dakota County-based Bells of the Lakes received $5,450, for Handbell Concerts at senior living facilities in the Twin Cities during October and November of 2020. More is at www.bellsofthelakes.org.
Lakeville City Ballet, Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota, received $10,000 to perform a sensory-friendly version of “A Minnesota Nutcracker.” The sensory-friendly production would modify lighting, sound, and other aspects of the performance in order to remove barriers to participation for audience members with autism and Sensory Processing Disorders. More is at www.twincitiesballet.org.
These grant programs are made possible by an appropriation from the Minnesota Legislature with money from the state’s general fund.
In FY 2019, the MRAC received 892 organizational and group applications and awarded 497 grants totaling $3,540,740. This total includes three small payments for Arts Achievement Awards, as well as a $202,885 grant to VSA Minnesota for their role in re-granting ADA Access Improvement Fund grants for metro arts organizations, which resulted in 16 grants.
In addition, MRAC received 434 applications from individual artists in the Next Step Fund program and awarded 36 grants totaling $177,138 with a grant from The McKnight Foundation.
MRAC also offered 40 grant workshops for 418 participants, 68 arts management trainings for 760 attendees, trained 237 panelists who served on 34 grant review panels and hosted four visual arts exhibitions for the community.
