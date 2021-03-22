Victim was shot after he says he was robbed during drug deal
An 18-year-old Farmington man has been charged with felony first-degree attempted murder after a non-fatal shooting in Farmington on Friday.
Gage Allen David Anderson appeared in court Monday, and a male juvenile who was involved in the shooting appeared in juvenile court Tuesday. Court information related to the juvenile was not released.
The incident allegedly stemmed from a drug deal, during which the victim said Anderson and the juvenile robbed him.
According to the complaint, the victim said when Anderson and the juvenile demanded more money, the victim escaped from a vehicle the three were in and was shot in the back of the head.
Farmington police received two reports related to the shooting, with one caller reporting seeing a handgun pointed by the driver of a vehicle in the area of 209th and Catalina Way at 12:49 p.m., and another caller reporting a vehicle driving erratically in the area of 197th and Highway 3.
Officers responding to the second call saw the shooting victim outside of a vehicle stagger and fall to the ground. While officers were caring for the victim, he gave officers a description of the shooter, then medics transported the victim to the hospital.
Anderson and the juvenile were walking near County Road 66 and Highway 3 shortly after the shooting when they were apprehended by a Dakota County Sheriff’s deputy. At the time of their arrest, the juvenile suspect was found in possession of a handgun. The juvenile told officers that Anderson had nothing to do with incident, according to the criminal complaint.
“We are thankful the victim was not killed and that no other individuals were injured in this incident,” said acting Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena. “We wish the victim a full recovery from this shooting.”
Bail in the amount of $750,000 without conditions ($500,000 with conditions), was set for Anderson. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 29, at 9:30 a.m. in Hastings.
Keena thanked the Farmington Police Department for their investigation of this case. Keena also thanked the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, the Lakeville Police Department, South St. Paul Police Department and West St. Paul Police Department for their assistance.
