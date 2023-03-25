The Twin Cities Reed Quintet will perform at the Lakeville Area Arts Center on April 2. From left are Carrie Vecchione, oboe; Joan Hutton, saxophone; Nick Ober, bassoon; Pat O’Keefe, bass clarinet; and Jennifer Gerth, clarinet.
The Twin Cities Reed Quintet brings a new sound to the Lakeville Area Arts Center for their Coffee Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
The Reed Quintet is a genre featuring oboe, clarinet, saxophone, bass clarinet, and bassoon that has garnered a lot of interest in its very short history.
“This instrumentation using all the woodwind instruments with reeds is a popular new type of ensemble causing excitement among players and composers,” Oboist Carrie Vecchione said. “This rich, vibrating, reedy sound is very primal and attractive. We all have a lot of fun exploring the new types of sounds we can create in this group. We can hardly wait for our audiences to get acquainted with Reed Quintet music.”
The members of the Twin Cities Reed Quintet are Carrie Vecchione, oboe; Jennifer Gerth, clarinet, Joan Hutton, saxophone, Pat O’Keefe, bass clarinet and Nick Ober, bassoon.
The Quintet will perform three transcriptions and two original works for Reed Quintet: “Three Preludes,” by George Gershwin; “Arrival of the Queen of Sheba,” by George Frideric Handel; “Eight Instrumental Miniatures,” by Igor Stravinsky, arranged by TCRQ’s own Pat O’Keefe; “Circusmuziek,” by Ton ter Doest and “Splinter,” by Marc Mellits.
Audrey Johnson Companies is celebrating its 57th anniversary in residential and commercial real estate in Lakeville. In honor of this occasion, is a Season Sponsor for this 15th season of the Coffee Concerts at the Lakeville Area Arts Center.
