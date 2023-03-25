gen LV reed quintet web.jpg

The Twin Cities Reed Quintet will perform at the Lakeville Area Arts Center on April 2. From left are Carrie Vecchione, oboe; Joan Hutton, saxophone; Nick Ober, bassoon; Pat O’Keefe, bass clarinet; and Jennifer Gerth, clarinet.

 Photo submitted

The Twin Cities Reed Quintet brings a new sound to the Lakeville Area Arts Center for their Coffee Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2.

The Reed Quintet is a genre featuring oboe, clarinet, saxophone, bass clarinet, and bassoon that has garnered a lot of interest in its very short history.

