Lakeville-based Twin Cities Ballet will present its original full-length ballet “Cinderella 1944: A Love Story” at the Ames Center in Burnsville from May 12–14.
Set in World War II England, “Cinderella 1944: A Love Story” was created for Twin Cities Ballet, inspired by the classic tale. It features original music, stage designs, lighting, costumes, and choreography that includes swing dance in addition to classical ballet.
In order to add authenticity and depth to the production, TCB Artistic Director Denise Vogt did significant research before writing the libretto by visiting her native England and interviewing relatives and family friends about their wartime experiences and the culture of that era.
“It was key to designing the show, both for the dancing and for the production design,” she said. “I really think it brings the production to another level, and heightens the audience’s experience.”
Joining Twin Cities Ballet professional company members and apprentices are students primarily drawn from TCB’s official school, Ballet Royale Minnesota.
“Part of TCB’s mission is to provide student dancers the opportunity to perform in professional productions, in professional venues, alongside professional dancers, used in an organic way that enhances the production. This benefits the professionals, students, and audiences alike,” said Rick Vogt, TCB associate artistic director.
The roles of Cinderella and her love interest, a captain in the U.S. Army Air Corps, will be danced by Natalie Rossi and Garland Borowski.
Joining them as Cinderella’s “haughty aunt” is fellow company dancer Tyler Piwowarczyk.
“It is traditional in ballet for certain female character roles, like Mother Ginger in Nutcracker, to be played by men,” Rick Vogt said. “Tyler is an incredible actor, and this role brings novelty and a lot of humor to the story.”
“Dancing this Cinderella is fun because I’ve danced Cinderella before, but in more traditional versions,” Natalie Rossi said. “Here, Cinderella is a more realistic character, as opposed to a fairytale type princess, and a more relatable person. It’s always fun to create and become a character, and show more story to the audience.”
Blending tragedy, humor, hope and love, this unique reimagining of Cinderella’s struggles, survival and journey of discovery aims to surprise and delight and provide a touching and memorable experience for all.
Tickets are $28.50–$46.50, and are available in-person at the Ames Center box office or online at ticketmaster.com.
Performances are Friday, May 12, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 13, at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, May 14, at 2 p.m.
TCB is an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit professional ballet company. Its mission is to connect and enrich communities by making ballet approachable, relatable, and fun through professional and original productions and educational outreach.
These activities are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board and the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
