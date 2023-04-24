Lakeville-based Twin Cities Ballet will present its original full-length ballet “Cinderella 1944: A Love Story” at the Ames Center in Burnsville from May 12–14.

Set in World War II England, “Cinderella 1944: A Love Story” was created for Twin Cities Ballet, inspired by the classic tale. It features original music, stage designs, lighting, costumes, and choreography that includes swing dance in addition to classical ballet.

Tags

Load comments