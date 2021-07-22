Twin Cities Ballet is hosting an outdoor summer carnival on Friday, July 23, 4-8 p.m. The event will include a bouncy house, outdoor games like limbo and giant Jenga, face painting, snow cones, and more. Visitors will be able to enter to win two free tickets to “A Minnesota Nutcracker” at the Ames Center in Burnsville, and see one of the company’s directors get a pie in the face.

The event will be at Ballet Royale Minnesota, 16368 Kenrick Ave., Lakeville.

Tickets and unlimited activity wristbands will be for sale at the event.

