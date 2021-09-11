Twin Cities Ballet will present the world premiere of “Dracula” at Ames Center on Oct. 27 and 28. This new ballet features an original story adaptation by TCB Artistic Director Denise Vogt based on the classic novel, and an original musical score written for this production by Minnesota composer Simon Sperl. Also featured in the evening are “RED,” a ballet inspired by “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and the premiere of a new Halloween-themed work choreographed by TCB company dancer Micah Chermak.
For “Dracula,” Vogt used the plot of the gothic novel as a jumping off point to explore themes of social and physical isolation, mind control, fear, and seduction that permeate the novel, but reinvents the setting.
“In this version, the Dracula character is in solitary confinement in a prison,” says Vogt. “It’s not your regular Dracula.”
The writer, Jonathan Harker, seeks to learn more about the effects of solitary confinement, through interviewing a prisoner known as Dracula. Events soon spiral out of control, leading to terror, seduction and death. As the story unfolds, the audience is left to interpret the events in their own way — was Dracula controlling his victims and/or acting through supernatural means, or was he merely a charismatic and persuasive figure who lured others to perform heinous acts on his behalf?
Twin Cities Ballet will also be performing Denise Vogt’s “RED,” an intellectually provocative and emotionally powerful ballet with an all-female cast. “RED” explores women’s individual reactions to forced conformity and the stripping of their individuality: compliance, collaboration, and/or rebellion. The evening is rounded off by the premiere of a new piece choreographed by Micah Chermak, featuring monsters, zombies and athletic and powerful dancing.
TCB is an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit professional ballet company located in the south metro. Its mission is to make ballet approachable, relatable and fun through innovative, professional and original productions.
These activities are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board and the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
