Twin Cities Ballet’s “A Minnesota Nutcracker” is more Minnesotan than ever this year, as the holiday classic with a Minnesota twist returns to Ames Center this December, with a number of new costumes and choreography portraying iconic Minnesota characters and landscapes.
In 2015, TCB completed the first of two phases of transforming its traditional Nutcracker by giving it a Minnesota setting and commissioning custom-designed Minnesota-centric backdrops. While the story follows the same traditional arc, the audiences enjoy recognizing Minnesota scenes such as Rice Park in St. Paul and the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis for the opening and snow scenes.
This year, TCB is implementing the second phase by reimagining the divertissements in Act II to reflect Minnesota characters, landmarks, and traditions. The divertissements are traditionally “Sweets” from different countries from around the world, like Chinese tea and Arabian coffee. The creative new renditions of the Sweets continues the vision of TCB’s artistic directors Denise and Rick Vogt to center the story in Minnesota, while maintaining the essential traditions and music loved by so many. They said in a press release that the result is a fresh, vibrant, and monumentally Minnesota take on the beloved holiday classic.
In addition to making the production more relatable and fun by connecting with Minnesotan communities, TCB’s updates also address some issues and concerns many have with “The Nutcracker” ballet in general.
“The ballet world is finally recognizing and wrestling with the problems of cultural appropriation and stereotyping in many ballets, including ‘The Nutcracker,’ ” Denise Vogt said. “Thanks to many organizations within the dance world such as ‘Final Bow for Yellow Face,’ many of those offensive stereotypes are being removed. Ballet companies across the country are revamping their productions, and TCB is on the cutting edge of dealing with these issues.”
Historically, other companies have included outdated and offensive stereotypes as part of traditional productions of “The Nutcracker.”
“One of the most offensive examples is where some ballet companies have actually presented ‘yellow-face’ in the Chinese Tea dance,” says Rick Vogt. “Although Twin Cities Ballet has never done that and has always attempted to be sensitive to these types of issues, this year’s updates move TCB’s dances even further away from what many perceive as cultural stereotypes.”
For example, TCB will transform the Chinese Tea dance into a humorous treatment of the “Minnesota state bird,” as one of several updates planned for this year.
“Phase two will be a two-year project, because so many new costumes and props will need to be made,” Rick Vogt said. “Stay tuned for even more new characters next year.”
The Vogt said those who love the tradition of attending the Nutcracker each year will not be disappointed.
“It’s not going to be ‘Ole and Lena go to the ballet.’ It’s still essentially a traditional Nutcracker,” Denise Vogt said. “The main characters of Clara, Drosselmyer, Nutcracker and Mouse Queen, and the iconic music by Tchaikovsky are all still there. We hope these changes will make it more inclusive, fun, and entertaining, and that it will connect with and become a beloved holiday tradition for even more families.”
Twin Cities Ballet’s “A Minnesota Nutcracker” will be performed at the Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, on the following dates and times.
Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10:15 a.m. (sensory-relaxed show); Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 11 at 1 and 4:30 p.m.
Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota is a nonprofit professional ballet company based in Lakeville. TCB’s mission is to connect and enrich communities by making ballet approachable, relatable, and fun, through professional and original productions and educational outreach. TCB creates original full-length story ballets as well as more abstract and contemporary works. TCB is also the first ballet company in Minnesota to develop and present Sensory Relaxed performances for families and those with sensory sensitivities, making the art of ballet accessible for many who might not otherwise be able to do so.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.