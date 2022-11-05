Twin Cities Ballet’s “A Minnesota Nutcracker” is more Minnesotan than ever this year, as the holiday classic with a Minnesota twist returns to Ames Center this December, with a number of new costumes and choreography portraying iconic Minnesota characters and landscapes.

In 2015, TCB completed the first of two phases of transforming its traditional Nutcracker by giving it a Minnesota setting and commissioning custom-designed Minnesota-centric backdrops. While the story follows the same traditional arc, the audiences enjoy recognizing Minnesota scenes such as Rice Park in St. Paul and the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis for the opening and snow scenes.

