Twin Cities Ballet artists will present new works Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. as part of TCB’s Choreographic Voices at the Dance Cube performance space at Ballet Royale Minnesota, 16368 Kenrick Ave., in Lakeville. The evening will showcase new choreography by Michaela Borowski, Garland Borowski, and Natalie Rossi, as well as classical variations performed by Twin Cities Ballet company dancers and a sneak preview of its upcoming full-length production, “Pink Floyd’s The Wall: A Rock Ballet.”
Twin Cities Ballet says this event is a thank you to its audience for their support over the last two years and in celebration of TCB’s return to in-person performances, with a suggested donation of $10.
“Evening in Roma,” choreographed by Natalie Rossi, is inspired by a yearning for travel after recent years of quarantine and restrictions. The piece, in four sections, delves into the lives of different people; some reconnecting, some forgiving, some fun and frivolous, but all lighthearted and set to beautiful, whimsical music by Dean Martin, Aurelio Fierro, and Claudio Villa.
Garland Borowski’s work, “Nimrod,” is a comedic piece that offers a different viewpoint of the classical dancer. Inspired by stories, teachers, and personal experience, Garland has created a duet that displays some of the daily shenanigans of ballet dancers. Choreographed to music by Edward Elgar, this lighthearted pas de deux is billed as having something for all to enjoy and laugh about.
“La Vida Breve–The Brief Life or Life Is Short,” choreographed by Michaela Borowski, is set to music from the opera “La Vida Breve” by Manuel de Falla. Against a background of music full of energy, joy, and spice, Borowski seeks to showcase her dancers’ strengths while playing with the interpretation of the music, drawing on the strong musical themes and variation of intensity and tempo.
Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota is an independent, nonprofit professional ballet company in Lakeville. Its mission is to make ballet approachable, relatable and fun through innovative, professional and original productions.
These activities are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through an operating support grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.