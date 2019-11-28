Apple Valley High School hosted two graduation gatherings for its Playschool program Thursday, Nov. 21.
A total of 23 children ages 3 to 5 participated in this year’s program. Family consumer science instructor Darci Cyr said the high school runs Playschool as part of its child development class on Tuesday and Thursday during the first trimester, which ended Nov. 27. Child development is an elective class and all four high schools in the district have child development classes with the Playschool program.
This year’s theme for Playschool was Dr. Seuss and the room decorations, name tags and T-shirts all revolved around the theme. Cyr said there were students in ninth through 12th grade enrolled in four sections of child development. As part of the class, high school students write and execute the lesson plans and learn how to work with the pre-K children.
The graduation ceremonies included the graduates singing songs led by their high school student teachers, each graduate being introduced and receiving diplomas and snacks and art activities.
– Patty Dexter
