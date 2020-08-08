Sisters Ruby (fourth grade), and Marley (kindergartener) from Lakeview Elementary hosted a lemonade stand and used the money they earned to buy new school supplies, which they donated to the Lakeville Area School District’s “Ready, Set, Achieve!” Others can find out how they can help provide school supplies to students who need them at isd194.org/readysetachieve.
Turning lemons into learning in Lakeville
- Photos from District 194 Twitter
