Lakeville South forward Jed England (12) and Prior Lake’s Preston Lindholm collide and fall to the ice as they pursue a loose puck during a South Suburban Conference boys hockey game Jan. 9 at Hasse Arena. Prior Lake won 2-1. Lakeville South also lost to Edina 4-2 in a non-conference game Saturday and is 9-5 overall and 5-2 in the South Suburban going into Thursday’s home game with Eagan at Hasse Arena.

