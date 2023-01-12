Eastview boys top North in overtime
Victories by the Eastview boys and Rosemount girls were among the highlights in South Suburban Conference basketball Tuesday night.
Eastview’s 79-77 overtime victory over Lakeville North left the Lightning and Shakopee tied for first in the conference at 3-0, with four other teams (Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Farmington and Prior Lake) tied for third at 2-1.
The girls race looks equally as competitive as Rosemount’s 57-46 victory at Lakeville South means no team is unbeaten in conference play. Eagan and Lakeville North are 4-1 in the league, followed closely by Rosemount and Lakeville South, both 3-1.
Senior forward Mario Adams scored with less than three seconds remaining in overtime as Eastview, ranked sixth in Class 4A, edged No. 2-ranked Lakeville North. Adams finished with 14 points. Jonathan Mekkonen had 19 points, Elias Batala 17 and Chet Kloss 15 for Eastview, 6-2 overall.
Nolan Winter scored 27 points and Hudson Vaith 22 for Lakeville North (7-2), which played its second game in a row without Jack Robison, the Panthers’ second-leading scorer who is recovering from an injured thumb.
In other SSC boys games Tuesday, Farmington remained close behind the conference leaders after defeating Apple Valley 70-56. Tyler Beckwith, a junior, led Farmington (7-3) with 19 points. Camare Young had 20 points and Jo Jo Mitchell 19 for Apple Valley, which is 1-8 overall and 0-3 in the conference.
Lakeville South (7-3 overall) won 47-36 at Rosemount as Eli Falconer scored 10 points. Anish Ramlall scored 22 for Rosemount (3-6, 0-3).
Oscar Khazon scored 28 points and Austin Carruthers 22 as Eagan held off Burnsville 81-75. The Wildcats picked up their first SSC victory and are 1-2 in the league and 6-4 overall. Khalif Bettis scored 18 points for Burnsville (4-5, 0-3), leading five Blaze players in double figures.
Lakeville South was the last undefeated team in the SSC girls standings before its home-court loss to Rosemount on Tuesday. The Irish, ranked sixth in Class 4A, regrouped following a one-point loss to Shakopee last week, their first loss of the season.
Riley Ang (14 points), Avery Moeller (12) and Ava Thompson (10) were the scoring leaders for Rosemount, 9-1 overall. Briana Martin had 11 points and Whitley Ronn 10 for Lakeville South (10-2).
Lakeville North (7-2, 2-1) kept pace with a 67-52 victory over Eastview (4-8, 1-4) on Tuesday. The Panthers play Eagan at home Thursday in a duel between SSC girls basketball co-leaders.
Belle Iten had 20 points and Madi McCullum 16 in Eagan’s 79-41 victory over Burnsville. Shawna Bruha led the Blaze (3-8, 2-5) with 11 points.
Hockey
Lakeville South scored five first-period goals in a 6-1 victory over Farmington on Tuesday that kept the Cougars unbeaten (4-0) in South Suburban Conference boys hockey. The Cougars were 0-2-1 in their previous three games, all against non-conference opponents. They lost to Chanhassen and Benilde-St. Margaret’s in a holiday tournament, then tied Edina 2-2 on Jan. 7.
Ashton Dahms scored South’s first three goals against Farmington. Tyler Lafferty had a goal and four assists and Tate Pritchard had a goal and two assists. Evrett Bennett scored for Farmington (3-9, 1-5).
Shakopee defeated Rosemount 7-3 and Prior Lake defeated Apple Valley/Burnsville 2-0 in other SSC boys games Tuesday. In non-conference games, Stillwater beat Lakeville North 6-3 and No. 2-ranked Minnetonka shut out Eastview 5-0.
South Suburban Conference girls hockey resumes Wednesday and Thursday with Lakeville North (10-0 in league games) holding a two-point lead over Lakeville South (9-1). Apple Valley, Rosemount and Shakopee are tied for third at 6-4.
Lakeville North’s girls played host to Eastview on Wednesday, after this edition went to press. Thursday’s games include Prior Lake at Apple Valley, Metro-South at Eagan, Farmington at Lakeville South and Rosemount at Shakopee.
