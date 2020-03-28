To the editor:

I was very pleased to learn that Richard Tucker is running for the DFL endorsement in state Senate District 56 covering Burnsville, Savage and the northwest corner of Lakeville. I grew up in Burnsville and have lived and worked in this area my entire life. I have watched this area grow from a group of small suburban cities into the thriving community that we all enjoy living and working in today. I have known Tucker for five years and have found him to be an honest and caring business leader who is passionate about doing the right thing. He is a strong proponent of education, common sense health care solutions and fostering fairness and re-spect for everyone in our communities. These are issues that are so important to so many of us. I have found him to be a thoughtful listener and compassionate decision maker, which is exactly the leadership qualities that we need for our communities today. I urge people to support Richard Tucker for District 56.

Kathleen Cleveland

Burnsville

