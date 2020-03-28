To the editor:

The COVID-19 crisis demonstrates the need for realistic and strong leaders in both federal and local governments. Richard Tucker is such a leader.

Tucker is one of four Senate DFL hopefuls from District 56 this year. I have known Richard both personally and through his business leadership, and I am very excited he has chosen to represent District 56

He is realistic, honest and cares about doing the “right thing.” He is a strong proponent of education, common sense health care solutions, and fostering fairness and respect for everyone in our communities. He is not beholden to anyone or any one group and is a very basic grassroot candidate.

I completely trust his ability to fully vet all proposals to ensure they comply with the philosophy of fiscal prudence and improving the life of all Minnesotans.

These are issues that are so important to so many of us. I have found him to be a thoughtful listener and compassionate decision maker, which is exactly the leadership qualities that we need for our communities today.

Svein Husevold

Lakeville

