Farmington High School band directors Bradley Mariska and Erin Holmes circulated throughout the Farmington Area School District to deliver signs congratulating band program seniors on their upcoming graduation day. Though the seniors won’t be able to take part in an in-person ceremony, they will be able to celebrate their accomplishment with a virtual ceremony that will be streamed live online at 6 p.m. Friday, June 5.
Trumpeting their success in Farmington
- Photos from FHS Band Twitter
