To the editor:
In response to this week’s letter from Chuck Erickson questioning my reference to President Donald Trump’s 18,000 lies to the American people, if Erickson would have done a simple Google search on “count of Trump lies” he would have immediately been presented with the following: a Washington Post article detailing the database of all of Trump’s false or misleading claims (aka lies or as the GOP likes to call them - alternate facts), that back up my numbers. And this is as of April 3 - he has surely passed 19,000 by now given his burn rate.
“As of April 3, Trump’s 1,170th day in office, our database shows that he has made 18,000 false or misleading claims. That’s an average of more than 15 claims a day, though since our last update 75 days ago, he’s been averaging just over 23 claims a day. That’s slightly higher than the 22 a day he recorded in 2019.”
I wanted to make sure to set the record straight.
David Beyer
Eagan
