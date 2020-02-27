To the editor:
In his Feb. 13 letter to the editor “Voting for Trump, Republicans,” Thomas Grendzinski stated “The Democrats insisted the day after Inauguration 2017 that the only way to settle their controversial 2016 election was through a special prosecutor.” He also claimed “they decided to try to destroy the current government leadership through impeachment.”
He seems to have forgotten that what actually led to a special prosecutor was the evidence that the Russians did attempt to interfere with our 2016 election, that there were multiple questionable contacts between the Russians and people connected to Trump and that Trump was attempting to obstruct investigations.
He also seems to have forgotten the results of the special prosecutor’s investigation. He is correct that the special prosecutor did not find enough evidence to charge Trump with collusion, but he did document multiple questionable contacts between Russians and the Trump campaign. They also documented Trump’s attempts to obstruct the investigation, but decided he didn’t have the authority to charge him with obstruction.
He seems to have also forgotten that there was good justification for the investigation that led to impeachment. There was credible evidence that the president asked Ukraine to announce investigations that would help him in the next election and withheld military aid to put pressure on them to do that.
The investigations show plenty of evidence that Trump did what he was accused of and documented the various improper actions taken by Trump and associates.
Trump could have stopped the impeachment; by just acknowledging what he did was improper and showed some remorse. Instead he just continued to lie, attack others and obstruct the investigation. That gave the Democrats no choice but to continue with the impeachment.
It is true that the Senate did not convict him, but many Republican members of Congress have stated that what Trump did was wrong.
The Republicans are being hypocritical about the Democratic investigations, when they also spent plenty of time investigating Democratic administrations. They investigated Benghazi for four years just to damage Clinton’s campaign.
He may not have liked the investigations, but they are easy to justify.
Douglas Stene
Lakeville
