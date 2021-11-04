Styer Transportation, in partnership with the Minnesota Trucking Association, is seeking donations for the annual Trucks & Toys campaign.

Beginning as a small outreach, Trucks & Toys has become a large-scale event, delivering toys to more than 2,000 children who may not otherwise receive a gift. Toys are collected across the state and then distributed to metro-area charities and organizations in greater Minnesota that help families in need.

The community is invited to donate to this year’s campaign. Any new, nonviolent, and unwrapped toys can be dropped off through Nov. 22 at Styer Transportation, 7870 215th St., Lakeville. Drop off hours are 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

For more information on Trucks & Toys, contact the MTA at 651-646-7351, or by email at mta@mntruck.org.

