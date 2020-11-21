Lakeville-based Styer Transportation, in partnership with the Minnesota Trucking Association, is seeking donations for the annual Trucks & Toys campaign.
Beginning as a small outreach, the MTA Trucks & Toys gift drive has now become a large-scale holiday event, delivering toys to more than 2,000 children who may not otherwise receive a gift. Toys are collected across the state and then distributed to metro-area charities and organizations in greater Minnesota that help families in need.
The community is invited to donate to this year’s campaign. Any new, nonviolent and unwrapped toys can be dropped off throughout the month of November at Styer Transportation, 7870 215th St., Lakeville.
For more information on the Trucks & Toys campaign, contact the MTA at 651-646-7351, or by email, at mta@mntruck.org.
MTA is a nonprofit trade association representing the interests of the state’s motor carrier industry since 1932. With almost 600 member companies, its mission is to provide advocacy, information and services to ensure safe transportation and a successful Minnesota trucking industry.
