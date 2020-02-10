Trinity School at River Ridge Class of 2020 will be presenting William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” this spring. The cast includes Apple Valley resident Catherine Kieffer; Burnsville residents Peter Bittner, Jae Kwon, and Abigail Walter; Eagan residents Peter Carlson, Jessica Cooper, Malena Hall, and Carl Yeager; and Farmington resident Carolyn Rausch.
In “Much Ado About Nothing,” quick wit and passion go hand in hand as two enemies are tricked into falling in love with each other. But as jealousy and deceit find their way between the lovers, tensions begin to run high. Can they still find love with each other, or is their relationship beyond repair?
Performances will be March 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the Trinity School at River Ridge Auditorium, 601 River Ridge Parkway in Eagan. Tickets will be $4 for students and seniors, $6 for adults, and $25 for families.
