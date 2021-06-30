‘Hardest year ever’ for youth
It’s time to get moving.
The Path to Hope Challenge, a fundraiser for area TreeHouse locations, hopes to both get people out of the house and to raise money for the nonprofit organization.
TreeHouse, a local youth support group, has been on a mission to end hopelessness among teens, which has only gotten harder during the last year.
Eagan TreeHouse area director Sarah Fink said this was the hardest year many kids have ever had.
“More kids were failing than every before,” Fink said. “They’re at home. They didn’t always have someone to hold them accountable when they’re trying to do online school. They were lonely. We just saw a different sense of hopelessness. They had no motivation. They hit an all-time low. They were failing and trying desperately to catch up at the end of the year.”
For the Path to Hope Challenge, participants log their activities either by walking, running, biking, or, really just about anything, through July 5.
Participants can also share the mission of TreeHouse with their network and ask them for donations for every mile they complete.
It’s open to all kinds of activities.
“We have kids doing things like yoga or scootering,” Fink said. “They can log those as miles as well. Fifteen minutes of exercise equals a mile.”
There’s also teams who are logging in some serious miles.
“We have a team that was training for the MS Bike Ride,” Fink said. “They’re logging like hundreds of miles.”
The goal is to get people out of the house.
“COVID had made this an interesting year,” Fink said. “Getting any type of exercise is good for the mental health.”
This is the first time TreeHouse has held a fundraiser like this.
“We’ll see if it becomes an annual event of logging miles and having sponsors come forward,” Fink said.
There’s still time to register at TreeHouseHope.org/path-to-hope.
TreeHouse in Eagan, located in Easter Lutheran Church, offers both a weekly Support and Connect groups.
“We’re just trying to be that additional healthy adult in their life and to encourage them,” Fink said.
The Support group meets 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday. It’s a space for teens to talk about their lives and find support from peers and adults.
The Thursday night Connect group from 6:30-8:30 p.m. is centered in spirituality and personal life skills.
Sessions were held during COVID-19, but like pretty much everything else, it was virtual.
“It was a difficult thing to do,” Fink said. “We didn’t see the kids in person for months. There’s something about that person-to-person conversation.”
This summer they’ve been able to offer in-person programming again.
“It was really challenging for kids at first,” Fink said. “Kids were used to being at home. It sucked them into feeling depressed and anxious because of COVID-19. I think it was so exhausting to get out of the house.”
Many have taken their first few steps back outside and gotten back to some semblance of normal. It’s not easy.
“We’re just focusing on fun right now because the past year really wasn’t that fun,” Fink said. “We’re going canoeing, going to Cascade Bay, and going for hikes at Lebanon Hills. We’re just focusing on fun things to do. We’re connecting with the kids again.”
Now it’s summer break.
“It’s a breath of fresh air,” Fink said.
It’s also a dangerous time to be idle.
“Kids can get really bored in summer,” Fink said. “They get too bored and get into trouble. We give them two nights a week to get out the house and meet some other kids wrestling with the same types of issues.”
The focus for summer is “how to have a healthy life, whether it’s nutrition, finances, getting exercise, all the things that are not fun to talk about, but it’s so good for them.”
For more information visit, treehousehope.org/eagan.
