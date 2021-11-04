St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lakeville held a Trunk and Treat this Halloween weekend along with the Sunday School Fun Day. Children got a chance to dress up in their costumes and travel around the parking lot to collect candy and other treats from the elaborately decorated trunks.
Treated to a good time at Lakeville church
- Photos contributed by St. John’s Lutheran Church
