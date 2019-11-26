Toys for Town in Farmington is still needing toy donations and volunteers to wrap gifts from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 21, at Farmington High School, 20655 Flagstaff Ave.
Volunteers can pick out presents for children and wrap them in the Tiger Commons lunchroom alongside other families and community members.
Toys for Town is an annual drive organized by Farmington Police Department that works to make the holiday season special for children in our community.
Unwrapped gift donations will be collected at local businesses and the City of Farmington buildings.
Monetary donations will be accepted at the police department or city hall.
Local volunteers deliver groceries and gifts to local families and spread goodwill to ensure children have a bright holiday season.
For more information, call the department at (651) 280-6700.
