Give, volunteer at Farmington Toys for Town drive
Making a holiday shopping gift list?
Think about adding a few new toys that you can donate in goodwill and generosity to Farmington's Toys for Town drive organized by Farmington Police Department
This annual community event ensures the holiday season is special for all young boys and girls in town, as well as teenagers.
Unwrapped gift donations will be collected throughout the city at local businesses and Farmington city buildings.
Monetary donations will be gladly accepted at the police department or city hall.
Local families are delivered bags of groceries, as well as wrapped gifts for their children.
Come select toys and wrap gifts at the fun community gathering event from 9 a. m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Farmington High School, 20655 Flagstaff Ave.
You and your family can tap into the joy of the holiday season by volunteering. Participants can select presents for each child from a room filled with toys. Then harness your creativity to gift wrap a few toys for children that will delight them on Christmas morning.
Call the department for additional details at 651-280-6700.
