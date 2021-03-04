Minnesota’s 1,781 townships will hold annual meetings and vote for township officers on Tuesday.
Following is information about area townships in Dakota and Scott counties.
In Empire Township, one supervisor seat is on the ballot. Eric Hanson is running against Tom Kaldunski for a three-year term. The Town Board is currently comprised of Chairman Terry Holmes and members Edward Gerten and Jamie Elvestad. The annual meeting will start at about 8:15 p.m. at Empire Town Hill, 3385 197th St.
In Castle Rock Township, incumbent Jon Juenke and Donald Webb are running for Seat D, while incumbents Sandra L. Weber and Pete Schaffer are running unopposed for Seat E and Seat C, respectively. The Seat C office is to fill a vacancy for a term expiring March 14, 2023. Also on the Town Board are Chair Kelly Elvestad and member David Nicolai.
In Eureka Township, incumbent Tim Murphy in running unopposed for Seat 3. Nancy Sauber is running unopposed for Seat 4, which is currently held by Mark Ceminsky. Others on the board include Chairman Donovan Palmquist and members Lu Barfknecht and Ralph Fredlund. The meeting will start at about 8:15 p.m. at Eureka Town Hall, 25043 Cedar Ave.
In Hampton Township, incumbent Ryan Sunquist is running unopposed. Other Town Board members are Jim Sipe and Dan Peine.
The Credit River Township Board will only hold its annual meeting on Tuesday with no elected offices on the ballot. It will hold a special election May 11 to elect a new City Council, as the township will officially become a municipality upon completion of the election. The filing period for five offices began at 8 a.m. March 2, and ends at 5
p.m. March 16. The five offices include a mayor and two council members, whose terms would expire Dec. 31, 2022, and two council members whose terms would expire Dec. 31, 2024.
Vermillion Township also will only hold its annual meeting Tuesday with no elected officials on the ballot.
New Market Township will hold its annual meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. To find out more, go to newmarkettownship.org.
In Ravenna Township, Jeff Human is running unopposed. Also on the ballot is a question asking if the office of clerk-treasurer should be filled by appointment rather than an elected position. Current Town Board members are Carl Reuter, Paul Curtis and Brian Riches.
In addition to the elections, residents of the townships will meet to voice their opinions about local issues and vote directly on the annual tax levy.
“Township Day 2021 will still ensure a direct voice to residents of townships, with COVID precautions in place. Some townships will meet physically with masks and distancing, while other townships are embracing conference calls or virtual meetings. Some townships will officially start their meetings but then ‘pause’ business so that full participation can occur in fairer summer weather at outdoor meetings,” said Minnesota Association of Townships General Counsel Steve Fenske.
