The T & C Leadership Group group has formed for volunteer board leaders of townhome associations, condominiums and cooperatives in Dakota County. The purpose of the group is to enable board leaders to meet each other to share information about their associations and their experience and knowledge. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 8- 9:30 a.m., Grandstay Hotel and Conference, 7083 153rd St. W., Apple Valley. The group will be sharing lessons learned from summer projects. Admission is $5 and $1 for coffee. An attorney with Smith Jadin Johnson PLLC will be available to answer questions.
For more information, contact Lynn Boergerhoff, president, Boulder Village Townhome Association, at lynnab7@gmail.com or 651-308-1461.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.