The T & C Leadership Group group has formed for volunteer board leaders of townhome associations, condominiums and cooperatives in Dakota County. Its purpose is to enable board leaders to meet each other to share information about their associations and their experience and knowledge. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Jan 28, from 8-9:30 a.m., at the Grandstay Hotel and Conference, 7083 153rd St. W., Apple Valley. Scott Hurm of Crest Exteriors will speak about management of building exteriors and roofs during winter. Cost to attend is $5 and $1 for coffee.
For more information, contact Lynn Boergerhoff, president of the Boulder Village Townhome Association, at lynnab7@gmail.com or 651-308-1461.
