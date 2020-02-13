Constituents in Senate District 51 are invited to attend a town hall forum with State Sen. Jim Carlson, DFL-Eagan; State Rep. Rep. Laurie Halverson, DFL-Eagan; and Rep. Sandra Masin DFL-Eagan from 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at Burnsville High School, 600 State Highway 13.
The forum is an opportunity for residents of Senate District 51 to hear an update on what’s going on at the Minnesota Legislature, as well as to ask questions and share comments or concerns. All are welcome and invited to attend.
