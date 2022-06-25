Tour de SAVE, a fundraising bike event that supports the Bloomington-based nonprofit SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education), will be held July 30 at Sechler Park in Northfield.
The event planning committee is being chaired by Lakeville residents Nancy and Jeff Christensen, who lost their son, Drew, to suicide in 2016. Drew was 25.
SAVE’s mission is to prevent suicide through public awareness and education, reduce stigma and serve as a resource to those touched by suicide. The event was started as a memorial ride for a member of the Northfield cycling community, Nick Sansome, who died by suicide in 2002.
The Christensens have participated as a family over the past five years, as the event has evolved into one of SAVE’s major annual fundraisers.
This year’s Tour de SAVE is the 20th anniversary edition, and includes options for families, casual riders, and more serious riders on five different routes from seven to 58 miles (three on blacktop and two on gravel). The event also includes a post-ride celebration at 1 p.m., which includes a short program, a raffle including chances to win one of two new bikes, food, music, and beer.
Ride start times will be staggered so riders can make it back to the park for some after ride festivities. The event opens at 7 a.m. and people are asked to arrive 30 minutes before if they need to register the day of the event.
The routes include:
7 miles for the casual rider and families, start time 11:30 a.m.
25 miles for those who want a bigger challenge, start time 10:30 a.m.
50 miles offers a few challenging hills and beautiful vistas (two rest stops), start time 8:30 a.m.
33 mile Gravel Ride - Tentative rest stop at Albers Park on Union Lake, start time 9:30 a.m.
58 mile Gravel Ride - start time 8 a.m.
There will be a SAG Support vehicle following the riders, available to assist those needing medical or mechanical support.
The cost to participate per rider is $35 on any route. A registration for a family of four is $80.
Participants who raise $250 will have their registration fee refunded.
Volunteers can participate for free.
The registration cutoff is July 29 at 5 p.m.
Helmets are mandatory.
All rides finish at the park with festive celebration, music, food and refreshments until 2 p.m.
A limited number of 20 Year Ride jerseys will be available on the day of the event for purchase and riding bibs will be available as well.
More information is at save.org/events.
For more information contact Linda Lurie Mars at 952-946-7998 or lmars@save.org.
