Dakota Electric Association is accepting applications for the Touchstone Energy Community Award, which recognizes nonprofit groups, community organizations and businesses that have shown a strong commitment to the community. The award acknowledges the efforts of those who have impacted numerous people, collaborated and shared resources, addressed unmet community needs or provided necessary services.
In 2020, Dakota Electric will provide three Touchstone Energy Community Awards; accompanying each award will be a check for $500. One award recipient will be chosen to contend against other award winners from across the state for the Minnesota Touchstone Energy Community Award and a cash prize of $1,000. The statewide award winner will be recognized at the Minnesota Rural Electric Association annual meeting early next year.
“As a member-owned electric cooperative serving this area, we are committed to community involvement,” President and CEO Greg Miller said. “This award allows us to highlight and encourage those organizations that have shown an outstanding commitment to the community.”
The deadline for applications is Nov. 2. Applicants are evaluated on project scope, use of resources and the impact or value to the community. To receive judging criteria and an application for the award, call Brenda Kadlec at 651-463-6234, or go to www.dakotaelectric.com and look under “community.”
A customer-owned, nonprofit utility since 1937, Dakota Electric Association provides electricity to more than 109,000 members throughout Dakota County and portions of Goodhue, Rice and Scott counties. Dakota Electric is a Touchstone Energy Partner.
