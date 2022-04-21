Tom Obarski joined First State Bank of Rosemount as a commercial lender in March.
Obarski brings six years of banking experience to his role, along with a strong familiarity with the business landscape of Dakota County. He earned a degree in finance and marketing from Concordia University in St. Paul, and, after a notable career as a football placekicker at Concordia, Obarski had two stints with teams in the National Football League.
After leaving the NFL, Obarski worked for five years at Think Bank’s Eagan location, starting as a teller and moving into consumer and then commercial lending. He also worked at Sherburne State Bank in Becker as a commercial lender. It was there that Obarski discerned that he and his family belonged in Dakota County.
About beginning his career at First State Bank-Rosemount, the Apple Valley native said he is excited to be back serving clients in the south metro and is eager to integrate into the Rosemount business community.
“I learned as I got into commercial lending to try to place myself in the shoes of the business owner, to see things from their perspective so I can think about their current and potential needs,” he said. “I want to know what a business owner’s day-to-day looks like, and what their goals are, so I can help achieve them.”
“We are thrilled to have Tom join our commercial lending team,” said Mark Toombs, president of First State Bank of Rosemount. “He’s from the area, values our bank’s community focus and wants to be a conduit for local businesses. It’s a perfect fit.”
First State Bank of Rosemount is a full-service community bank and a family-owned and operated business that has provided over 110 years of service to the city of Rosemount and the surrounding area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.