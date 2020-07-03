Duckworth leads by example
Zach Duckworth sets the kind of example we need at the State Capitol. He recently coordinated a food and supply drive for families in need throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul who were affected by the closure of businesses impacted by the riots. Rather than feed into party politics and polarization, he inspires unity and collaboration for the sake of helping those in need. That’s the kind of caring leadership we need representing us in the State Senate. Please join me in supporting Zach Duckworth for State Senate – we need someone who will take action and get results for our community and state.
Lee Cohan
Lakeville
