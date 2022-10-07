Lakeville Police Chief Brad Paulson has been in the new position since he took over command on June 18.
The former commander of operations for the Lakeville Police Department, has over 22 years of experience.
He started his career as a Minnesota Corrections officer in 1999. He was hired as a Lakeville patrol officer in 2002 and rose through the ranks, and was named commander of operations in July 2021. He currently oversees 64 sworn officers and 14 non-sworn staff.
Paulson has a Bachelor of Arts in sociology: law, criminology and deviance from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree in public safety and law enforcement and leadership from University of St. Thomas.
He took some time out recently to answer some questions from the newspaper. The first part will run in today’s edition and the second part in the Oct. 14 edition.
What are your short-term goals for the department and yourself?
I’m very fortunate to have spent the past 20 years working for the department so I feel like I’m ahead of the curve as far as having a solid grasp on the needs of our staff and our agency. I feel like, given the challenges our profession has faced over the past 2 ½ years, my first focus is on our people. We have an outstanding group of men and women that show up every day to ensure our community is a safe place to live, work and play. My priority is to keep them healthy and well-trained as I believe that by focusing on our staff, this will pay larger dividends to the community. Healthy, happy and well-trained staff produce far better outcomes when dealing with the public.
For myself, I’m focusing on shifting my vision a bit from positions I’ve held in the past. I’ve been in roles where I’ve been more task-oriented and worked in the present where now I’m shifting that to looking at our needs further into the future and anticipating challenges we may be faced with so we’re well-prepared to deal with them. Additionally, I’ve made it a focus to get out in the community as much as I can to introduce myself to those who don’t know me and to gain a sense of some of the questions and comments our community has as it relates to public safety in Lakeville. I see myself as a conduit of information flow, sharing many of the things we’re working on internally with the community and bringing back input from the community to shape our vision to meet their needs.
What are your long-term goals for the department and yourself?
Longer-term, I want to make sure we continue to work on building our connection with the community and continuing to have a high level of trust and transparency. We know we’ll face challenging situations, and we want to continue to have a community that trusts that we’re working very hard to fulfill our mission of serving and protecting our community in a professional and innovative way. Additionally, we need to continue to ensure that we hold fast to our core values and over-arching mission, while growing at what’s been a very rapid pace. This is where innovation comes in, always looking for ways to get better and improve.
Personally, I’d love to be a police chief that our department and our community is proud to call their own. This takes a lot of work, especially when tough decisions need to be made, but I feel like by continuing with what’s got me to this point in my career; hard work, a positive attitude and treating everyone (especially those I disagree with) respectfully, this can be accomplished.
Members of the department receive updated training each year in a variety of subjects. What training efforts have changed the most in recent years? What has changed about it?
One of the challenges is the additional mandated training that is required of officers. As mentioned, I’m a huge proponent of quality training, but when it’s mandated, it doesn’t allow us as much flexibility to tailor our training to our specific needs. All 64 of our officers have to complete any training that’s mandated as part of their POST license, regardless of the role in which they serve in the agency. This limits the amount of time we can spend on discretionary training where we can really gear training more towards that specific role that someone is in.
Also, we’re doing a lot more scenario-based training involving de-escalation. We even incorporate this into our firearms training. Many of the incidents we respond to are dynamic, so ensuring officers have the skill set to adapt is critical. We have a great group of internal instructors who put together outstanding training curriculums to meet these needs.
Why did you enter the field of law enforcement?
My very first thoughts of entering the field of law enforcement involved the desire to be a detective in a large agency. Maybe I had watched too many TV shows or movies that glamorized the position, but what drew me to that was the variety of work and the impact it can have. Once I started as an officer with Lakeville in 2002, I quickly realized how impactful this work can be. We have the opportunity to help people through some of their most difficult days, and serving in that role is quite rewarding. There are no two days that look the same, so the variety keeps you engaged and challenged as well.
You have been with the Lakeville Police Department for 20 years. What is it you like working for the city of Lakeville and being in this community?
I’ve been extremely fortunate in my career at Lakeville PD to be have been afforded the opportunity to do many different things. There are many people in the police department who have taken a chance on me, mentored me and helped me grow. I’ve always felt very valued as an officer by our city staff and our community. My family and I live in town, we dine, shop and recreate here, so I have a very personal interest in working to keep our community safe. It’s also quite exciting working in a community that’s been growing over the course of my entire career. Growth certainly brings challenges, but it also brings opportunity to change and improve.
If you weren’t a police officer, what other occupation would you have undertaken? Why?
I feel like I’ve been doing this for so long, it’s really hard to imagine myself in another occupation. Once in a while, I hear about a job where someone writes travel-related reviews for newspapers or magazines. This always sounds appealing! I would love the travel, but not the writing so it probably wouldn’t be a great fit. All joking aside, I think if I hadn’t been a police officer, I would likely have landed in another service-related profession. I just feel like we spend so much time working in our lifetimes, I want to feel like I’m working for far more than a paycheck. I want my work to be a part of bettering people’s lives to the extent I can.
What do you like doing in your free time?
I enjoy spending time with my family, particularly outdoors. We spend time boating, fishing and attending sporting events. I also enjoy running as a hobby and stress reliever. I used to do road marathons, but I’ve focused more on off-road trail running events over the past couple of years for a variety.
