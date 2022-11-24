The story of the founding of North 20 Brewing, 12266 Bacardi Ave. W. in Rosemount, is one that started out with gift.
During the 2015 holiday season, the Schmitz household gifted David a homebrew kit. It didn’t take long for David and his two sons, Christian and Jordan, to realize how much they enjoyed this weekend hobby, they said on their website.
The Schmitz family quickly developed the dream of one day opening a brewery. Realizing this would take more than some simple homebrew knowledge, Christian and Jordan attended Dakota County Technical College’s Brewing and Beer Steward Technology program.
The family opened the brewery this summer on a stretch of land owned by the Schmitz family for many years. The business name is a nod to the land that David’s father referred to as the North 20.
Now the property houses a barn-like brewery and taproom building while leaving much of the North 20 undisturbed. That’s the way it will likely be for many more years to come, as the Schmitz family recently worked with another neighboring property owner to turn much of the area into parkland that will feature a bike trail running along the north side of the brewery property.
Christian and Jordan also have Bachelor of Arts degrees in economics from St. Olaf College in Northfield. They said in a DCTC blog post that the additional knowledge has been exceptionally valuable in starting and operating a small business.
The crew took some time out recently to answer some questions for the newspaper about the new venture.
1) When was the business founded? How was it started?
Our family had always enjoyed going to breweries and had talked about how it would be fun to have our own, but we never really were that serious about it until after we started homebrewing in 2015. We set up our LLC in 2017, however there was not a lot of progress until the spring of 2020 when we were approved by the city to move forward with construction. Due to COVID, construction was delayed and didn’t begin until October of 2021. The building was completed around the beginning of June in 2022 and we had our grand opening on July 1 of 2022!
2) Can you provide some background on what kind of work went into building a brewery? Obtaining the materials, building design, etc.
There was a lot of work researching everything that was needed. We talked to several other brewery owners who were very helpful including the owners of 3rd Act Brewing in Woodbury and Spiral in Hastings. Christian and Jordan also attended the Brewing and Beer Steward program at Dakota County Technical College to get a better understanding of how to operate a brewery. We took a trip to Lincoln, Nebraska, to visit a couple equipment manufacturers and ended up deciding to go with American Beer Equipment. The basic building floor plan was created by David and we worked with APPRO Development to construct the building.
3) What is something about the business that makes it unique?
The most unique part about our brewery is the building and location. We have a barn style building located in a rural setting with a fantastic view overlooking a prairie.
4) What kind of civic involvement is the company or its employees involved in? Why are you involved in the activities?
It is very important for us that we are involved in supporting the community so we try to accommodate and help out with fundraising and charity events. We recently served beer at a fundraiser for the Rosemount police and fire departments as well as we hosted an event for Moms and Neighbors.
5) What is the most rewarding part about being involved in your field? Why?
It is always great to be able to see people enjoying our beer and the space we have put together for the brewery.
6) Why do you like having your business located where it is?
We are in a rural area with a beautiful view, but yet not too far out of the way. It makes our brewery very unique among all of the breweries in the metro area.
7) If the business has local ownership or management, provide some information about the people in these positions?
The business is owned by the Schmitz Family (Dave and his children Christian, Lauren, Jordan and Alison) and uncle/brother-in-law, Daniel Doda. Dave has lived in Rosemount for more than 30 years and all of his children graduated from Rosemount High School. The business is operated by Dave, Christian and Jordan who all live nearby. Christian and Jordan do all of the brewing and also attended Dakota County Technical College’s Brewing and Beer Steward Program.
8) How did you capitalize the business and how do you strive to maintain a thriving business?
The business was capitalized mostly through loans from the SBA and Merchants Bank.
9) What advice do you have for other business owners either in your own field or generally?
When constructing a new building be prepared for unexpected expenses and in the current climate large delays.
North 20 is open Monday-Thursday 4-9 p.m., Friday 4-10 p.m.; Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
More information is at north20brewing@gmail.com or north20brewing.com.
